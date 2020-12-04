SARASOTA, FL — Craig M. Wright, 63 of Fulton, died Oct. 14, 2020.
Born in Sterling, New York, Craig spent many years living in Fulton, New York, before moving to Sarasota, Florida, with his wife, Jo-Ann.
Craig spent his years working at the Nestle Co., Kenwell, and Pathfinder Ind. in Fulton. Onward to Florida, Craig worked at both Cortez heating and air Tech and St. Stephens Episcopal School doing heating and air in Sarasota
Craig is survived by his wife Jo-Ann (Snow); stepsons, Shane (Robin) Palmer and Scott (Jamie) Palmer; stepdaughters, Sheila and Tracy (Pete) Palmer; many grand- and great-grandchildren; his brother, Jeffery Wright; sisters, Teresa (Andy) Malcott, Robin (Kevin) Hall; and many nieces and nephews.
Craig was predeceased by his parents, Richard Wright and Rinda Argetsinger (Longley); brother, Richard Wright Jr.; and grandson, Zachary Palmer.
He enjoyed time with family and friends. Craig enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all riding his Harley. Craig was a proud friend of Bill W. for 35 years.
The family will be holding a celebration of life in his honor in the spring.
Commented