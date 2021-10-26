Constance E. Armstrong, 78, of Rome and formerly of Boonville and Oswego, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2021, with her loving family at her side.
She was born Nov. 30, 1942, in Oswego, the daughter of the late William L. and Mable E. (Perry) Wise. She graduated from Oswego Catholic High School. Constance was married to Richard J. Armstrong. She worked many years as a telephone operator for GTE. But her main career included Director of Religious Education, Pastoral Associate, Director of Faith Formation at several parishes and finally as Northern Region Director for the Syracuse Cathloci Diocese. She was a member of the Church of St. John the Baptist in Rome.
Constance is survived by her children, Deborah Armstrong (and Mindy Lu Gaffney) of Castle Rock, CO, Renee (and Eugene) Graves of Boonville, Dorae Pritchard of Boonville, and William (and Kimberly) Armstrong of Constableville; grandchildren, Kyle Armstrong, Joshua and Justin Hedden, Kiersten Armstrong, Ethan Graves, Kryn Mikesell, Kariena Rosati and Connor Ernst; and 4 great grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Paul F. Angelicchio, will be held Thursday at 9 a.m., at the Church of St. John the Baptist. Entombment will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Oswego.
Relatives and friends may call at Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St., on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope House. Hope House serves the homeless and needy individuals in Utica, New York. http://hopehouseutica.org/donate.
Please offer online tributes or light a candle at: www.BarryFuneralHome.com.
Commented