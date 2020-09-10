Constance Dudek

LIMA, New York — Constance Shepard Dudek, formerly of Fulton, New York, and currently of Lima, New York, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the age of 96.
Constance was born on Dec. 12, 1923 in Oswego, New York, to Frederick Shepard and Josephine Yeager Shepard. She was predeceased by her husband, Thaddeus L Dudek; her son, Thaddeus S Dudek; and sister, Josephine Shepard.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia M Schofield of Lima; and her grandchildren, Jennifer Schofield Whelan (Brian) of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania; Jessica Dudek (Jonathan L.) of Wilmington, North Carolina; and Courtenay N. Dudek of Westminster, Maryland; her great-grandchildren, Keira A. Whelan and Ian J. Whelan; daughter-in-law, Colleen C. Dudek; sister-in-law, Genevieve Sands; and several nieces and nephews.
Constance graduated with a Registered Nurse degree from St Joseph’s School of Nursing, Syracuse New York, in 1946. After graduating nursing school, Constance worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and Oswego Hospital.
After her hospital career, Constance worked as an Occupational RN at Sealright and Nestles in Fulton. She also earned her X-ray and audiology technician certificates at this time. She ended her nursing career at Nestles.
Constance was active in her retirement. She volunteered at the American Red Cross blood drives and for the American Heart Association. Constance was also a member of the Republican Committee in Granby, New York, during the 1980s and 1990s. She was also very active with Fulton and Lima/Honeoye Falls senior citizen groups.
She was a past member of St. Michael’s Church in Fulton and Our Lady of the Rosary in Hannibal. Constance was also a member of Catholic Daughters of America, the National Association of Catholic Nurses and St. Joseph’s School of Nursing Alumni Association.
Constance loved to travel and spend time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, crafts and sewing.
She was strong and a fighter until her last breath. Constance was loved and will be dearly missed by all.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 12, from St. Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton. Face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018; or Salesian Missions, 2 Lefevre Lane, New Rochelle NY 10801-5710.
Arrangements by Dowdle Funeral Home, Oswego.
