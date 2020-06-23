OSWEGO — Colleen A. (Krackehl) Anderson, 64, of Oswego, New York, died on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York.
She was born in Oswego, daughter of Charles and Ann Upcraft Krackehl.
Colleen was a member of the Lycoming United Methodist Church. She was a Registered Nurse and worked for Oswego County Hospice and the Oswego County Public Safety Building.
She was predeceased by her husband, Eric A. Anderson, in 2011 and her father, Charles Krackehl.
Colleen is survived by, her two sons, Eric (Jen) Anderson II and Brian (Christina) Anderson; two daughters, Lisa (Edward) Jarosz and Sara (Marty) Anderson; her mother, Ann Krackehl; 13 grandchildren; two sisters, Melanie (Sam) Fodora and Linda Krackehl; and her brother, Eric (Melissa) Krackehl.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in the North Scriba Union Cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to call from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, New York.
All services will be held within the guidelines recommended by the CDC and the NYSFDA. Masks will be required for all entering the funeral home and social distancing measures will be strictly enforced.
