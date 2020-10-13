NEW HAVEN — Clifford J. Herrick Jr., 84, of New Haven, New York, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Exeter, New Hampshire, son of the late Clifford J. and Mary R. Lynch Herrick Sr.
Clifford was a graduate of Aiken High School in Aiken, South Carolina. He served in the Marine Corps. Reserves for six years.
He was a welder and a pipefitter with United Associated Local No. 367, Anchorage, Alaska for 60 years. Clifford was a 62-year member of the International Brotherhood of Boiler Makers, Local No. 5. He was a member of the Mexico Lodge No. 136 F&AM and Mexico Chapter No. 135, Royal Arch Masons. He was a past patron and member of the Victoria Chapter No. 205 OES. He was a founding member of the Moose Ponds Hunting and Fishing Club in Long Lake, New York.
Clifford was an avid outdoorsman and was a licensed pilot in Alaska.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Mary; a grandson, Matthew Clifford Herrick; and his sister, Veronica Eldredge.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Margo Leishman Herrick; two daughters, Rita Herrick and Shannon Mayes (Danny); two stepchildren, Robert Plumley and Yvonne Connolly; four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; two sisters, Rosemary Chabot and Gail Sullivan; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at the New Haven United Methodist Church. Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to noon at the church prior to the service.
Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Clifford’s memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Online condolences: www.harterfuneralhome.com
Commented