OSWEGO — Clifford G. Cole, 86, of Oswego, passed on Jan. 13, 2021.
Born in Irasburg, Vermont, he was the son of the late George and Eva (Huntley) Cole.
Clifford graduated with a B.A. degree from the University of Vermont and received two master’s degrees from Cornell and Toledo.
He married his beloved wife of 63 years, Edith, and they raised six children.
Clif was employed by Oswego County BOCES and director of Ontario Bible Conference for many years. After his retirement, he was the superintendent of Riverside Cemetery.
Clif loved his family and was known for his sense of humor and corny jokes. He was a skilled mason and builder and always had a “handyman project” ongoing. He loved to play basketball with his kids and grandkids. Clif was dearly loved and will be missed by all.
Clifford is survived by his children, three daughters, Christina Lynn and David Bishop of Elmira, Linda Jean Cole of Tennessee, and Kaylene Carol and Al Squitieri of Florida; three sons, Kevin Arley Cole of Oswego, Gregory Scott and Phoebe Cole of Tennessee, and Jeffery Dale and Melissa Cole of Tennessee; his brothers Harry Cole of New Hampshire and Durward and Marge Cole of Massachusetts; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Clif was predeceased by his wife, Edith, in 2019, his brothers Earl and Roland Cole, and his sister, Grace Savage.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, with a service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Guidelines for social distancing will be followed and masks are required.
