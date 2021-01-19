Clifford G. Cole

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Snow showers. High around 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.