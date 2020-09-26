Cleo Thomas passed away peacefully from respiratory complications on Sept. 24, 2020. Born April 10, 1932 in Mexico, New York, Cleo was the daughter of Oren O. Ladd and Mary Elizabeth (Spedding) Ladd. Cleo was married to Stanley C. Thomas for 63 years and lived in Oswego, New York until 2017.
Cleo is survived by two children, David C. Thomas and Robert S. Thomas, and was especially proud of her 10 grandchildren, Emlyn Thomas, Eleri (Brandi) Thomas, Elayne (Bhooshan) Thomas, Andrea (Ramon) Rincon, Christine Thomas, Derek and Myles Drance, Rachel, Ryan and Riley Wood; and her great-grandchildren, Emilia and Theo Rincon.
Cleo was predeceased by her husband Stan; her brother, Oren “Bunky” Ladd Jr.; three daughters, Sandra Lee Thomas, Catherine (Mark) Wood and Patricia (Michael) Drance; a grandson, Stephen Thomas; and a great-grandson, Benjamin Rincon.
Cleo was an avid homemaker, a gifted amateur artist, and was especially fond of painting wildlife, natural landscapes, and Lake Ontario lighthouse scenes. She loved her pets and always had at least one dog as part of her family. In healthier years, she enjoyed gardening and working in her yard. In her own words, Cleo wrote: “I think Stan and I liked the 1960s and 1970s; both healthy and enjoyed working for our years to come.”
Services will be private.
Those wishing to make donations are asked to consider St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in memory of Stephen Thomas, or to the Oswego County Animal Shelter, two causes that were near and dear to Cleo’s heart.
Arrangements are in the care of Nelson Funeral Home.
