Clayton J. Wise

OSWEGO — Clayton John Wise “Jack/Red,” 96, of Oswego, passed on Nov. 30, 2020.
Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Clayton D. and Millie (Thomas) Wise. Jack was an HVR Controller and was employed by SUNY Oswego for more than 20 years. He retired in 1983. He was a proud World War II Veteran, having served our country in the NAVY on the USS Intrepid and was also a plank member.
He was a member of the local American Legion 268 and VFW 5885, and also the Church of the Resurrection.
Jack loved country music, bowling, and building scenes and props for the Orange Blossom Opry in Florida.
Clayton is survived by his loving daughters, Sandra Lee Prior of Oswego and Irene Marie (David) Dewey of Oswego; grandchildren Tiffany Barrett and Joseph Dewey (Christine Benson); and three great-grandchildren, Jacob Barrett, Aniston Dewey and Lucy Dewey.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Grace Sheldon Wise; his sisters, Elsie Frazier and Rita Shintay; and his companion, Hilda Stevens.
Spring burial with Military Honors will be held in Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to local VFW or Oswego Town Historical Society.
Arrangements are in care of Nelson Funeral Home.
