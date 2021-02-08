Claudia Maria Leotta, 76 of Oswego, New York, passed away on Feb. 6 at Oswego Hospital after a long illness.
She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Oswego.
Born in Verona, Italy, she was the eldest daughter of Carlo Alberto Mutinelli and Adelia (Claudio) Mutinelli.
Following her marriage in Verona, Italy, to Anthony A. Leotta she immigrated to the United States in 1967. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years and then enjoyed a 25-year career at Sunrise Nursing Home.
Claudia had a loving affinity for animals, caring for many cats over the years. She loved feeding the neighborhood squirrels. She was a prolific baker and enjoyed making countless jams and jellies to give away. She enjoyed caring for a myriad of house plants and was an avid reader.
Claudia is survived by her husband of 53 years Anthony A. Leotta; her children, Anna C. Leotta of Schenectady, New York, Anthony J. (Amber) Leotta of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, and Daniel A. (Natalie) Leotta of Endwell, New York; her grandchildren Reece Leotta, Sam Leotta, and Thomas Leotta; her sister Carla Mutinelli of Pinerolo, Italy; nieces and nephews Virginia Leotta, John (Nancy) Leotta, Claudia Bernelli, Cristina Bernelli, Richard Greco, and Janet Salmonsen; and cousins Paolo and Alberto Veronesi, Roberto and Stefano Mutinelli, of Verona, Italy.
Claudia was predeceased by her parents Carlo Alberto and Adelia Mutinelli of Verona, Italy.
Calling hours will be held at Nelson Funeral Home, on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 2-4 p.m. pm with a service to follow.
A graveside burial at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Fulton, New York, will be planned for family and friends at a later date and time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Oswego County Humane Society.
