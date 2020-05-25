Clarence “Chuck” Alvin Bailey born Jan. 21, 1919 went to be with the Lord May 22, 2020.
Chuck was born in Sharbot Lake, Canada and was a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York, where he was self-employed. He was a WWII Veteran serving in the United States Army, who loved attending church, singing and was a great storyteller.
Preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary (Beebe) Bailey, wife Bernice (Woods) Bailey, sons, Roy A. Bailey and Gary T. Bailey. He was also predeceased by his brothers; Ray, Herbert and Frank Bailey, and sisters; Edna Burza, Gladys Van Horn, Easter Rice and Edith McQuaid.
He is survived by his loving friend June Ferraro-Harrod, daughters- in- law Lynn (Gary) Bailey and Mae (Roy) Bailey, sisters; Helen Lehman and Hazel Dopp. Mr. Bailey is also survived by his loving granddaughters; Theresa Bailey, Kristina Bailey, Brandy Bailey Lagasse, Marlee Bailey and Victoria Bailey, and grandsons; Roy “Rusty” Bailey and Thomas Bailey and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and several great great grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. is in care of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to “Forever Logan Strong” on Facebook, or 2489 Route 563 Egg Harbor, NJ 08215 in memory of his great grandson Diontae Smith. www.facebook.com/Forever- Logan -Strong-1399886496904258/
Commented