Christopher Scriber, 79; of Granby went home to be with the Lord Tuesday evening at his home.
Mr. Scriber was born in Syracuse, New York to the late Ivan and Emma (Obleman) Scriber.
He has lived in Granby, New York for most of his life. Mr. Scriber was a United States Veteran having served in the Air Force from 1959-1963. He was retired from Nestles, Co., after 32 years of service as a mechanic in the refrigeration department. Mr. Scriber was an avid outdoorsman having been a wood cutter. He enjoyed making creations with pipes and wood. Mr. Scriber was pre-deceased by his son: Paul Scriber and brother: Walter Scriber. Mr. Scriber is survived by his wife of 53 years: Linda Scriber of Granby, their daughter: Anne (Barry) Fluery of Liverpool, New York; 5 grandchildren: Adrianna Loveland, John Paul Loveland, Jessica Gilmore, Anthony Gilmore, Ashlee Gilmore; great granddaughter: Madelynn Danielewicz; 9 sisters and brothers-in-law: Vaughanda (Gary) Larson, Helena Rockwood, Richard (Sue Ann) Shatrau, Sharon Poyneer, Mike (Karen) Shatrau, Brenda Shatrau, Peter Shatrau, Timothy (Michelle) Shatrau, Christopher (Denise) Shatrau and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to the national outbreak the family has decided to have a Celebration of Life in the future when family and friends may be included. Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
