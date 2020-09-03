Christopher “Jake” Johnson, 59, of South Carolina, formerly of Hannibal, New York, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Christopher was born in Hannibal, New York, where he graduated high school and joined the United States Air Force in which he served for 21 years before retiring.
Christopher was predeceased by his sister, Laurie Ann Johnson of New York, and brother Randy Johnson of New York.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Margaret Johnson of New York; wife Victoria Johnson of South Carolina; sons Daniel (Vanessa) and David Johnson of Colorado; brothers Steven (Lachelle) and Eric Johnson of New York; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
