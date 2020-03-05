Christopher J. Nessel, 59, of Liverpool was called to the Lord on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Oswego, New York, he was the fifth of nine children to Albert and Dorothy Nessel. He was a 1980 graduate of Oswego High School and continued his studies at SUNY Oswego majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry. He worked at Nine Mile Point Unit 1 as a chemistry technician where he retired after 28 years of service.
Chris was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband and father. His most joyful times were creating many happy memories in the summer months spending time by the family pool and vacationing in Maine. He loved hiking, biking and running. He was a kind and caring man who befriended everyone he met.
Chris is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Nancy (Kon) Nessel; his daughter, Catherine Nessel; his father, Albert Nessel; his siblings, Steve Nessel, Robin (Jack) Rando, Al (Karen) Nessel, Lori (Timothy) Stitt, Robert (Aneta) Nessel, Craig Nessel, Eric Nessel and Jennifer (James) Tomaino. He also leaves behind his in-laws, Stanley and Marianne Kon, Susan Hough, Sally (James) Kelley, Jeanne Myers and Kevin Kon. In addition, he is survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Dorothy (Segretto) Nessel.
Calling hours will take place from 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Maurer Funeral Home Moyers Corners, 3541 State Route 31, Baldwinsville, New York.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Pope John XXIII Church, 8290 Soule Road, Liverpool with the Rite of Committal and burial to follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.
The family extends their sincere thanks to the many friends, co-workers, and neighbors who supported them during this difficult time and to Father Zachary Miller for his continuous prayers and spiritual comfort.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Chris’s memory will be used to support Catherine’s college savings plan. Checks can be made payable to “NY 529 Advisor Guided Program” and mailed to HighPoint Advisors, Attn: Patrick Newton, 5900 N. Burdick St, Suite 100, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
