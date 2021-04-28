Chief Master Sergeant John C. Smith, USAF Retired, age 87, of Biloxi, passed away on April 25, 2021.
Among his many lifetime accomplishments, his military service is among some of his most profound, second only to his family. He served during the Korean Conflict, from 1952-1955, as part of the United States Marine Corps. He then later served multiple tours in Vietnam, from 1955-1978, as part of the United States Air Force. He was awarded 2 Bronze Stars with Valor for heroic service during combat, an awarded several Meritorious Service Medals for distinguished acts while serving in the military. He established the USAF first Sergeant Academy at Keesler AFB, and then became one of its instructors. As part of his ongoing service to the military and the community, he established the first Air Force Junior ROTC program at Biloxi High School. He is also a lifetime member of the VFB Post #6731 in D’Iberville, Mississippi.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean M. Smith; his oldest daughter, Kary Dickey (Steven) of Biloxi, MS; his son, Mark Smith (Mickey) of Athens, Georgia; his youngest daughter, Anna Dees of Biloxi, Mississippi; his brothers, Herb, Larry, Warren, and Wayne Smith of upstate New York; his six grandchildren; and his 14 great-grandchildren.
Chief Master Sergeant John C. Smith was very active in athletics throughout his life. He played on the All-Air Force softball and volleyball teams. He coached the Air Force Women’s Volleyball team as well as the Keesler AFB Women’s Volleyball team. He played on a semi-pro football team while living in Texas and was the Defensive Coordinator for the Biloxi Buccaneers football organization.
Chief Master Sergeant John C. Smith, or Pop as he will forever be known as, was a pillar of his family and community and lived an exceptional life. He will be missed and cherished. His legacy will live on in his wife, children, grandchildren, and all his great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family ask memorials to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org or to the Boys Club of Kansas, https://bgc-gkc.org
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, with a visitation starting for family and friends at 10 a.m.
Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Commented