OSWEGO — Cheryl A. Parr, 62, of Oswego, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Patrick and Greta Pullen Tynan.
She had retired as a customer service agent at TJ Max in Oswego and had previously been employed at WalMart and Wrights Landing.
She is survived by her husband, Peter L. Parr; one daughter, Valerie Hunter of Syracuse; one son, Shawn (Tristi) Barlow of Oswego Town; one brother, Patrick Tynan of Syracuse; seven grandchildren, Amari, Jeremy, Taylor, Brandon, Antwan, Brennah and Alaysia; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 16, with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at Dain-Cullinan Funeral home. As per NYS guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 2 S. Clinton St., #305 Syracuse, NY 13202 or Alzheimer’s Association of CNY Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204
Commented