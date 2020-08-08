OSWEGO — Chelsea M. White, 26, a former resident of Oswego died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 in Kingston, Pennsylvania.
Chelsea was born in Oswego, the daughter of Michele (Catalone) Chappell of North Carolina, and the late Tony White.
Funeral services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, graveside at Riverside Cemetery.
Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego. Please note that face masks are required upon entrance. Limitations are still being implemented with the New York State and social distancing mandates.
