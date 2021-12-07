Charlotte M. Bogart, 83, of Mexico, NY; passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021; at her home. She was born in Syracuse, NY on October 8, 1938 to the late Frank and Sophia Smith Graham.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Fulton, NY. She volunteered at Michaud Nursing home, and enjoyed singing in many choirs.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Raymond John Bogart and her daughter, Dawn DeForest.
Charlotte is survived by her three children, Cynthia (David) Halstead, Judy Marie Bogart and Laura Bogart; her granddaughter, Jessica Dennison; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and her two brothers, Claude and David Graham.
Funeral Services will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 from Harter Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Washington Avenue, Mexico, NY. Relatives and Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Please share memories and condolences at www.harterfuneralhome.com
Commented