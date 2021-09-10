Charlotte Ann Clark, 91 of Baldwinsville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Iroquois Nursing Home after a brief Illness. Born in Oswego to the late Francis and Grace Weigelt, Charlotte graduated from Oswego High School. Living in Oswego, Lake Ontario became and remained a special place of comfort to her. In 1952, she married Donald Clark and spent many years as an Air Force wife, making a home for their family in whatever places his career brought them. Charlotte was a person who would not pass judgment on those she met, rather greet everyone with an open heart. She had a special love for her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Charlotte was predeceased by her brothers; Neil and Francis Weigelt and sisters; Grace Bellenger, Nancy Weigelt, and Patricia Edwards.
Surviving is her husband of 69 years, Donald Clark, daughters; Karen Deblois, Donna Provost, Cynthia Clark, Kathy Brewer, sisters; Theresa Miceli, and Marion Murray, as well as 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Services for Charlotte will be at a later date in Bath National Cemetery.
Charlotte’s obituary is online at falardeaufh.com.
