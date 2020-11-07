Charlotte A. Murray, 86, a former resident of Oswego, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020 in North Carolina.
Born in Ballston Spa, New York, she was a daughter of the late Harrison E. and Doris I. (Perkins) Shepard and was a graduate of the Oswego High School, Class of 1952.
She retired from SUNY Oswego after 19 years of service
Charlotte was a longtime member of the Oswego Elks Lodge No. 271, and served as treasurer of CSEA Local 611, traveling throughout the state as a union delegate.
She retired to Palm Bay, Florida, in 1989 and was a very active member in the local Elks Chapter as well as WOTM (Women of the Moose). She organized many fundraisers and events for both clubs and was always the life of the party!
Surviving are her son, Randall (Mary Ann) Murray of Henderson, New York, and Winston-Salem, North Carolina; two daughters, Diana (Dirk) Forbes of Pulaski, New York, and Donna (Robert) Beardsley of Clemmons, North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Murray in 2008; her sisters Shirley Nalle and Gladys Stauffer; and her brother Harrison Shepard Jr.
A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Oswego Elks Lodge No. 271, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego, N.Y. 13126.
Arrangements are in care of Dowdle Funeral Home.
