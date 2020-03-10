OSWEGO — Charles M. Regano, 87, of Oswego, died March 7, 2020.
Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Carmelo and Santa (Occhino) Regano.
He was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1954 and was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
He worked at the New York State Power Authority retiring in 1994. He also worked as a Meat Cutter for A&P.
He enjoyed sports and was a big Yankee and Syracuse fan. He also enjoyed boxing in high school and in the Army. He loved to play the accordion with his father.
Surviving are his wife Carol Alfieri; two daughters Cheryl Regano of Jacksonville, Florida, and Donna (Tim) Lamb of Volney; two sons Charles (Janice) Regano and Michael Regano, both of Oswego; a sister, Anna Segretto of Oswego; six grandchildren, Trisha, Breanne, Joshua, Jessica, Meghan and Adam; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Lucille (Cummins) Regano in 1993 and siblings Joseph Struallo, Genevieve Caroccio, Josephine Ottman and Nancy Purce.
Calling hours will be held from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, March 12, with a service to follow, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of ones choice.
