Charles L. Gurney, 72, a resident of Oswego passed away on July 30, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Syracuse.
Born in Oswego, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Anne (Stanford ) Gurney and was a graduate of the Oswego High School, Class of 1968.
He was employed with Herco Technology in San Diego, CA.
Mr. Gurney was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Army from 1968-1972.
He was a member of the V.F.W. #5885.
Surviving are his wife of 37 years, the former Patricia Cusworth, a daughter, Janeen Kallas, two brothers, Robert (Charlene) Gurney, Richard (Cindy) Gurney both of Oswego, three sisters, Elizabeth (Philip) Schafer of Canandaigua, Patricia (Jim) Shebelske of Oswego, Ida (Pat) Gerald of Billings, Montana, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be in Peck’s Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 - 5 p.m.
Commented