Charles L. Cusyck

OSWEGO — Charles Lucas Cusyck, of Oswego, born Nov. 30, 2020, passed away in the loving arms of his mother and father on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 18 weeks due to underdeveloped lungs.
He is survived by his twin brother, Raymond Leroy Cusyck; his mother, Stephanie Cusyck; his father, Jay Hendrickson; and his big sister, Sophia Cusyck. He is also survived by his grandfather, Thomas G. Cusyck; grandparents Brian and Catherine Conzone; grandmother Pearl Hendrickson; grandfather David Hendrickson Jr.; great-grandparents Leroy and Patricia Hurlbut, Char (Billy) Himple and Thomas (Gail) Conzone, Cynthia Hutchinson, Dawn Barnes; uncles Tommy (Rachel) Cusyck, Sam Conzone, David Hendrickson III, and aunt Beth (Rob) Meyers; great-aunts Veronica Caprin, Jasmine (Billy) McGillick, Missy Siever Hurlbut and Donna Holbrook; great-uncles Raymond (Dianne) Cusyck, Billy (Michelle) Cusyck, Walter Cusyck, Craig (Shell) Hurlbut and Leon Hurlbut; and many other great- aunts, uncles and cousins. A special recognition to Charlie’s second cousin, Autumn Hurlbut, for everything she has done for the family.
Charles was predeceased by great-grandparents Raymond and Sadie Cusyck; great-grandfathers Charles Barnes and Keith Comins; step-grandfather Francis Dashnau; great-uncles Frank Cusyck, Gale Holbrook and James Michael Caprin; and great-aunts Patricia Nagy and Patricia Holbrook.
Services will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 18, with a small Catholic funeral service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, open to the public. Please be sure to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be mailed in Charles’ name to the Crouse Hospital NICU, 736 Irving Ave., Syracuse NY 13210, attention Erin Vollmer. They were the constant in Charlie’s life and the funds may contribute to saving another child.
Despite Charlie’s short time on earth, he was deeply loved and had a tremendous cheerleading squad. The family would like to extend thanks to all that followed his triumphs and disappointments and to all that prayed for him.
