Charles J. Smith, 65, a resident of State Route 104 in the Town of Oswego, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 in Oswego.
Chuck was born in Buffalo, NY, the son of the late Robert C. and Louise (Bania) Smith. He had lived in Oswego for 25 years.
For 15 years, he was employed as a radiology technician with the Oswego Hospital.
He is survived by two daughters, Kerry A. Smith of Granby, and Lindsay L. Smith of Oswego; three sons, Charles F. (Melody) Smith of Buffalo, Ian E. (Karen) Smith of Eugene, Oregon, and Nathan R. Smith of Oswego; two brothers, Donald Smith of Lancaster, NY, and Joseph Bania; and four grandchildren, Edward Smith, Noah Lincoln, Jace Pieropan and Jax Pieropan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
Commented