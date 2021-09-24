Charles Gary Echelbarger, M.A.; PhD., age 79 has passed away on Sept. 14, 2021. Born in Fostoria, Ohio.
Charles attended Bowling Green College and Ohio State University where he earned a PhD in Philosophy. He taught at the University of Western Ontario, Canada and then at the State University College at Oswego. He was a professor and chairman of the Philosophy department from 1971 until 2013. He also was an editor with the magazine Philosophy Now.
He is survived by his wife Marsha L. (Shultz) Echelbarger and daughter Anna C. Echelbarger of Rochester. Interment of his ashes will be lakeside in Aurora, NY.
