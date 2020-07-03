FULTON — Charles G. “Chas” Merritt, 62, of Fulton, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, July 2, 2020 at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York.
He was born in Fulton, New York, to Mrs. Patricia (McNamara) Merritt of Fulton and the late Charles Merritt. He had remained a lifetime resident and active community member of Fulton.
Chas was a helper and coach during all his adult life with numerous sports such as basketball, wrestling, baseball and football. He was affiliated and actively volunteered with the Fulton G. Ray Bodley High School Red Raiders, Bishop Cunningham High School Crusaders, Nazareth College and SUNY Oswego College sports programs.
Chas was an avid fan of University of Notre Dame, the NY Yankees and Oswego Speedway, having worked in the pit crews for Jack Patrick Racing and Joe Hawksby Sr. Race Team.
He was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton.
Chas volunteered with organizations such as the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the church bazaars, the city of Fulton parades and numerous other community activities.
In addition to his mom, he is survived by his siblings and their spouses: Melissa and John Bricker of Fulton, Melinda Merritt of Virginia, Marybeth and Daniel Hammond of Cohocton, New York; and Mark Merritt of Fulton; two Godsons, Christopher Acome and Alexander Tarolli; two nephews, Aaron Acome of North Carolina and Anthony Goodman of Florida; four nieces, Kerry Tarolli of Camillus, New York; Allyson Bricker of Albany, New York; and Karli Bricker and Kara Bricker, both of Endicott, New York; five great nephews, Kelsey, Brennan and Connor Acome and James and Tyler Tarolli; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was also predeceased by his brother Patrick Merritt.
A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at Holy Trinity Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Joseph Scardella.
Burial will be conducted in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. South., Fulton.
Please note that face masks and hand sanitizing will be required. Visitors will be invited in as others exit to remain within the limited capacity per NYS mandates.
Commented