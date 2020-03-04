Charles Edward Brown Jr., 87, passed away March 1, 2020 at Serenity Hospice Care in Dublin, Georgia.
Charlie was born in Fulton, New York, on Sept. 24, 1932, to parents Mary Elizabeth Brown (née Clark) and Charles Edward Brown Sr. He was a graduate of Liverpool High School and SUNY Oswego, and served in United States Army during the Korean War.
He held many jobs during his life, including managing Heid’s of Liverpool, and for decades, he taught Finish Carpentry at Oswego County BOCES. Mr. Brown was a devoted teacher and beloved by his students, remaining close with many of them long after graduation.
He was a passionate carpenter, artist, and painter, and was a longtime Syracuse University men’s basketball fan. He also loved to golf, and was in a couple’s league with his wife of 60 years, Patricia. Charlie was an avid cook, and enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family and beloved dogs and cats. After retiring, Charlie and Pat relocated to Warner Robins, Georgia.
Charlie was a man of great faith, and served as a deacon at Maple View Baptist Church and others throughout his life. He was even known to fill in for the pastor and give a sermon to the congregation when called upon.
He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Mark Brown; his sister, Beverly Shoemaker; his brother, Mason Brown; and his wife, Patricia, who passed away in 2017.
He is survived by three children, Kathleen (Carl) Wood of Dublin, Georgia; Michael (Monica) Brown of Painted Post, New York; and Kelly (Michael) Dunsmoor of Oswego, New York; five grandchildren, Sara (John) Stover of Dublin, Georgia; Jason Wood of Atlanta, Georgia; Clinton (Julia) Dunsmoor of Owasco, New York; JoBeth (Conor) Kirchner of Liverpool, New York; and Alexander Brown of Painted Post, New York; as well as five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Charlie was cherished by his family and made an impact on all who had the honor to cross paths with him.
Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego, with a funeral service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charlie’s name to your local animal shelter.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16
