NORTH VOLNEY — Charles E. McDougall, 76, of North Volney, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
He was born May 8, 1944 in Oswego to Elmer and Clara Salsbury McDougall and was a graduate of Mexico Academy Central Schools. Charlie was self-employed in the construction trades as a machinist and millwright. He operated his construction business as a partner with PMF.
He had a passion for working on and racing sleds along with hunting. Charlie was known for his ability to prepare a good meal for his family.
He is survived by his son, Jack (Lisa Flynn) McDougall of Fulton; his brother, Harry McDougall of Fulton; his sister, Karen Warren of Florida; his grandson, Cody J. McDougall of Fulton; his former wife, Florence McDougall of North Volney; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was predeceased by his brothers, Tim and Ed McDougall.
There are no calling hours or services.
