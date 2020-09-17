FULTON — Charles “Bill” Ouderkirk, 84, of Fulton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Seneca Hill Manor.
Bill was a carpenter and welder, retiring from Owens Brockway, Fulton.
He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, four sisters and one great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Angie (Sorbello) Ouderkirk; four children, Jeff (Pam), Cathy, Lisa and David; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, with a service to immediately follow at 1 p.m.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
Foster Funeral Home
Commented