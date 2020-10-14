OSWEGO — On Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, Charlene Robbins Barbera passed away unexpectedly at the age of 63.
Char was a trailblazing woman, having been appointed as the first female professional firefighter in the city of Oswego. She was a well-known animal lover and advocate, often referring to herself (rightfully so) as “the crazy Cat Lady on the hill.”
Char was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and June Wagoner Robbins.
She is survived by her partner in life, Richard Seeber; her son, Kyle (Amanda) Barbera; her sister, Marjorie Robbins (Edward) Wentworth; her brother, Charles Robbins; two grandchildren, Wyatt and Jackson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Per Char’s wishes, there will be no funeral. However, folks are invited to stop at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego, from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, to tell a story, share a laugh or shed a tear in Char’s memory. Masks are required, and NYS social distancing guidelines will be in place.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Paws Across Oswego County, 2035 Co. Rte. 1, Oswego, NY 13126. 315-343-0001.
