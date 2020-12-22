PULASKI — Catherine L. Crocker, 68, a resident of Pulaski since 1962, passed away Tuesday at Crouse Hospital.
Catherine was born Feb. 16, 1952 in Chattahoochee, Georgia, the daughter of Virgil and Gladys Milligan Hager. She graduated from Pulaski High School in 1970 and attended JCC.
She was married to Timothy Crocker on June 28, 1969. Catherine stayed at home, raising the four children, until they were all in school daily. Upon returning to work, Catherine was employed by OCO in Fulton as a family coordinator for 28 years and a ballet instructor for several years.
She was a member of the Congregational Church and a dancer at the Syracuse Ballet Theater.
Surviving are children Lucian Crocker of Pulaski, Abby (Patrick) McCullough of Richland, Nathan Crocker (Jennifer Sherman) of Brooklyn, Christian Crocker (Hannah Brosnahan) of Des Moines, Iowa; two sisters, Emily (John) McCarty of Baldwinsville and Sharon Blodgett (Melvin Anthony) of Pulaski; and four grandchildren, Maeve, Orla, Addison and Harrison.
Funeral services will be held in the spring at a time to be announced, with burial in Pulaski Cemetery.
Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park St., Pulaski.
Commented