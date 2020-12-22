Catherine L. Crocker

Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Overcast skies and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 28F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.