OSWEGO — Catherine G. Beginski, 81, of Oswego, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at The Manor at Seneca Hill.
She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Albert and Charlotte (Andrews) Beginski. She resided in Oswego her whole life.
She was a graduate of Oswego High School.
She enjoyed her work at W.T. Grants department store until they closed. She then went to work at JC Penney in Oswego until she retired.
Catherine enjoyed a few years of part-time work at Oswego Speedway, where she worked at the concession stands.
Catherine was known to most as “Kay,” and to her great- nieces and great-nephews as “K-K”
Along with her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Albert Beginski Jr.; and two sisters, Jessie Nearbin and Charlotte Petersen.
She will be greatly missed by her seven nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours, and a private graveside service will complete her wishes.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Oswego County Humane Society or to the Oswego County Animal Welfare League (OCAWL).
Arrangements are in care of Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
