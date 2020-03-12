Catherine Eslinger, 94, of Troy, passed away Sunday at her home.
She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Francis and Mildred O’Connor Kells.
Mrs. Eslinger was the widow of the late Scott Eslinger.
She was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
Mrs. Eslinger is survived by one son, David Eslinger of Troy; one brother, Joseph (Pat) Kells of Oswego; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home. Calling hours are 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 112 E. Second St., Oswego.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
