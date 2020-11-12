FULTON — Catherine Cafolla, 81, of Fulton, passed away Nov. 10, 2020, at home after a long illness. She was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Frederick and Catherine (Meeker) Young.
Mrs. Cafolla has remained a life resident of Fulton.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Donald O’Brien, in December 1966.
She is survived by her second husband of 50 years, Bruno P. Cafolla of Fulton; her children, Donald O’Brien Jr. of Fulton and Colleen O’Brien of Fulton; her sister, Priscilla Marcino; two grandchildren, Justin O’Brien and Andrew Cieszeski; and a great-grandchild, Dante Cieszeski.
Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.
There will be no funeral service.
Arrangements are in care of Sugar Funeral Home, Inc.
