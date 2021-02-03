Catharine E. Tirrell

OSWEGO — Catharine Ellen Gilroy Tirrell, wife of Arthur I. Tirrell, from Oswego, New York, passed away suddenly due to complications of COVID-19 on Jan. 31, 2021.
She was born July 30, 1944, the daughter of Joseph A. Gilroy and Catharine Fredenburg Gilroy.
Catharine is survived by her only daughter, Cayleen Joellen (Tirrell) Sawyer; her favorite son-in-law, Donald Joseph Sawyer; and three beloved grandchildren, Caden Harris, 14; Althea Ellen-Mae, 7; and Amelia Robyn Sawyer, 4, from Mexico, New York. She is also survived by her siblings, Joseph (Jean) Gilroy, Kevin Gilroy, Mary Jo Gilroy VanDeventer, Frank (Karen) Gilroy and James Gilroy (Jason Benz as well as several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Catharine was predeceased by her parents, Joseph A. Gilroy and Catharine Fredenburg Gilroy, and two brothers, Dennis M. Gilroy and Michael S. Gilroy.
Cathy was a 1962 graduate from Waterloo High School. She moved to Oswego with her husband in 1969.
Cathy belonged to the Frederick Leighton Elementary School family, working there from 1989 to 2016. She loved working with all the children over the years, and was fondly known as “Mrs. T.”
Calling hours will be held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Nelson Funeral Home for friends and family in Oswego, New York. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
A graveside burial at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Waterloo, New York, will be planned for family and friends at a later date and time.
Donations in lieu of flowers may go Frederick Leighton Elementary School.
