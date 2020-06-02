Casey D. Vincent

HANNIBAL — Casey Daniel Vincent, 19, of Hannibal, passed away unexpectedly and left his family and friends with a broken heart on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He will be so dearly missed.
Casey graduated from Hannibal High School in 2018 where he played football and baseball. He attended CiTi BOCES for Heavy Equipment.
Casey loved fishing, hunting, playing video games and camping every year with his youth group friends in the Adirondacks.
He was employed at Canfield Machine and Tool since graduation.
Casey was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Irwin and Beluah Vincent and maternal grandfather, Hugh Kelly Jr.
He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his loving parents, Dan and Kathy Vincent; four brothers, Cody Vincent, who Casey always looked out for, Chad (Tabbatha) Firenze, Kyle (Rachele) Vincent and Adam Vincent; maternal grandmother, Helen M. Kelly; two nieces, Annabelle and Ava; three nephews, Cameron, Parker and Greyson; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Casey had many wonderful friends and words can’t express our deepest love and gratitude they have shown. He will be remembered for his big heart and beautiful soul.
Special arrangements have been made due to current social restrictions. Please join the family for a drive-by visitation, to be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, New York. Guests will remain in their vehicles and drive through the parking lot receiving line. The drive-by is your opportunity to show support, express sympathies, smile, and share handwritten messages, memories, and pictures through your vehicle windows.
Burial will be in Fairdale Rural Cemetery, Hannibal.
