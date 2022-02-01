Carolyn E. Morley, 77, of Oswego, passed unexpectedly from this life to eternal life on Jan. 24, 2022, while vacationing in Florida. Born in Sandy Creek, NY, on Nov. 11, 1944, to the late Claude and Bertha Archer, Carolyn was a lifetime resident of Oswego County.
Carolyn was a dedicated mother who found great joy in raising her children while also being a loving presence to many through her ownership and work at Ontario Amusements. She spent over 55 years traveling throughout Upstate New York working, making friends, and building memories. Carolyn was a devoted Christian and active member of West Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bells and singing in the church choir. She especially enjoyed hosting holiday get-togethers, cooking wonderful meals for all to enjoy, playing games, laughing and basking in the pride she has for her family.
Carolyn was predeceased by her brothers Warren and Leon Archer. She is survived by her beloved husband, business partner, and best friend of 59 years: Harold Morley Sr.; their 6 children: Harold (Donna) Morley Jr., Thomas (Sharon) Morley, Penny Morley, Pamela (Jeffery) King, Dr. Jacki (Emmanuel) Morley, and Jennifer (JJ) Morley; her sister: Diane Clark; 10 grandchildren: Cassandra, Christopher, Elizabeth, Carlie (Jared), Cameron, Nicole, Alyssa, Riley, Connor, McKenzie, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. There will be a funeral and celebration of life with a reception to follow at West Baptist Church, 39 W. Mohawk Street, Oswego NY 13126, on Feb. 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. Burial will be held privately in the Spring. There will be no calling hours. Sugar and Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Carolyn to the Food Bank of Central New York: foodbankcny.org or Human Concern Center 85 E. 4th Street, Oswego NY. In adherence with NYS Mandates face masks will be required to enter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.