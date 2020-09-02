OSWEGO — Carolyn Dennis, 75, of Oswego, passed on Aug. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of the late Ruth (Sheldon) and Glenn W. Leach.
Carolyn graduated from Oswego High School. She later married her husband of 57 years, Edward Dennis, and raised their three children in Oswego.
Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She cherished her time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Carolyn also worked at Bev’s Ice Cream on Lake Ontario, Ames Department Store, and at Kiper Enterprises.
In addition to spending time with her family, she was creative and enjoyed sewing and quilting. Carolyn also loved camping with her family in their motor home.
In addition to her loving husband, Carolyn is survived by her children, Kathryn (Dennis) Blum of Oswego, Glenn E. (LeeAnne) Dennis of Syracuse, and Patrick M. (Deborah) Dennis of Virginia Beach; six grandchildren, Amanda, Merissa, Christopher, Rachel, Nathan and Colby; two great-grandchildren, Lily and Carter; and several nieces and nephews.
Carolyn was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Donald G. Leach.
Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Services will be held for the family following the calling hours.
Donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Commented