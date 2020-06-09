FULTON — Carolyn “Carol” Johnson, 72, of Fulton, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born June 25, 1947 in Syracuse to Howard and Helen Madison.
Carol was a homemaker and a member of the Pennellville United Methodist Church. She was also a past president of the Pennellville Fire Department and an active member for more than 15 years. Carol enjoyed playing Bingo and camping where she and her husband had a seasonal campsite at Rainbow Shores for nearly 20 years. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her husband of 53 and one-half years, William; her children, William (Robin) Johnson Jr. of Mexico, Michael (Tracy) Johnson of Pennellville, Thomas (Nancy) Johnson of Central Square, Matthew Johnson of Fulton and Michelle (Robert) Johnson of Fulton; her brother, Harry Madison of Fulton; her sister, Jean Gardner of Oswego; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Howard Madison and Theodore Waldron.
Calling hours are 1-3 p.m. and 6- 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 Flood Drive, Fulton, and will be restricted to 10 visitors at a time to greet the family; face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Funeral services are private.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Oswego.
Contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to the Pennellville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 205, Pennellville, NY 13132 or to the Pennellville Fire Department, 3 Godfrey Road, Pennellville, NY 13132.
Online condolences: www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com
