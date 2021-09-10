Carolyn Annette Kranz Berry 77, of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2021 at Life Care Center of Citrus County. She was born Oct. 21, 1943 in Fulton, NY and a graduate of Mexico High School in Mexico NY.
She spent over 20 of her working years at General Electric in Syracuse, NY as an Electronics Technician. She also worked at Mexico Meats and was an Electronics Technician assembling computer systems at Seneca Data.
She is predeceased by her parents Ida Pearl Parsons and Orville Kranz and her stepfather Ovid J. Parsons.
She is survived by her children, Jeannette (Wayne) Foster and Danny (Yvonne Lin) Berry and her grandchildren Ethan Berry Lin and Darcy Berry Lin.
She was born the second eldest in a family of nine children. Predeceased by her sisters Barbra Thompson and Irene Doviack. She is survived by her siblings Jean Kenna, Linda Parsons Hayes, Tom Parsons, Mary Parsons, Sharon Duval, Pam Burnside and several nieces and nephews.
She was an avid lover of the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, camping, fishing, canoeing and skiing in the Adirondack Mountains in New York. She was a member of several volunteer trail crews with the Adirondack Mountain Club.
She was a member of VFW Post 369 in Mexico, NY, the Adirondack Mountain Club and a Deacon at the First Congregational Church in New Haven, NY. Please make donations to these organizations in lieu of flowers.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at The First Congregational Church, 4270 State Route 104, New Haven, NY. A memorial service and reception will follow at 11 a.m.
