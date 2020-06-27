Caroline I. Warren

Caroline Irene Warren, 74, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. She was born on March 1, 1946 in Syracuse, New York, to George and Caroline Parker Nelson.
Caroline grew up and went to school in Fulton, New York. She dedicated her life in care and service to others as a home health aide for 45 years.
Caroline was preceded in death by her two former husbands Wendell John Seaton and Marvin Francis Warren.
She lovingly raised her three children, Anthony James, Holly Sue Goodrow and Jason Marvin Warren along with her stepdaughters Lori, Melissa and TerryLynn Warren in Mexico, New York.
Caroline was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammy. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. Caroline simply loved to love on her community and family. She had an artistic flair a never-ending passion for fashion, especially fine jewelry, handbags and beautiful shoes.
When not enjoying her treasured time with her family, she spent her days creating colorful drawings, completing word puzzles and reading her favorite romance novels. Caroline was of sharp wit and a seemingly never-ending sense of humor. She was always well put together and never ceased to share her zest and joy for life.
Caroline’s spirit is carried on by her three children, her two grandchildren, beloved Ryan and Josh Goodrow; stepdaughters and their many cherished grandchildren, Caleb Stevens, Klarissa Stevens, Harold Armstrong and Alissa Armstrong.
She is survived by three siblings (Frank Nelson, Bill Nelson and Frances Nelson) and an extended family of relations and friends from every walk of life. We were all blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Caroline during her 74 years.
Please join us celebrating her life Saturday afternoon, June 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. for a graveside ceremony at the Fairdale Cemetery in Hannibal.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
