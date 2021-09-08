Carole Carter

Carole Anne Connors Carter passed away Sept. 6, 2021 in Pawleys Island, S.C.
Carole was born in Oswego, NY to Daniel and Marie Connors on November 4th, 1934. Carole’s parents died young and she was raised by her wonderful older sisters and brothers whom she adored.
In her younger years, she had an exciting life, running a bar/restaurant with her 1st husband, and they put on many clambakes on the shores of Lake Ontario. Later she was a bank teller, then telephone operator at SUNY Oswego college. Carole was very dedicated to taking care of her children, she showered them with love every day.
Later in life Carole lived in Chattanooga TN for a few years then settled in Pinehurst/Southern Pines N.C. She was an administrative assistant in the dietary department at the local hospital for many years and also concierge at the Pinehurst Hotel.
She enjoyed her retirement years with her husband Harry doing some traveling but she most liked being home cooking and baking. Carole also enjoyed music, she sang in the church choir most of her life and also the Moore County choral society for a number of years. She was always active in her church. Carole spent the last few years of her life in Pawleys Island S.C. near family.
She is predeceased by her husband, Harry Carter; son, Tim Donahue; sisters, Betty and Midge; brothers, Bert, Dan, Don, and Bob.
She is survived by daughters, Sharon Campbell (Steve) of Chico, C.A and Sandra Martin (Mitch) of Pawleys Island, S.C.; granddaughter, Erin Palmitese (Tyler) of Fulton N.Y.; grandson, Patrick Donahue (Charlotte) of Oswego N.Y; great-grandson, Connor Donahue; and great-granddaughter, Shannon Donahue.
A service with be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association, P.O. Box 756 Osceola, WI 54020-0756.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
