Carol Jean Yerdon

Carol Jean (Falke) Yerdon of Osceola/Redfield, in the Tug Hill Region of Upstate New York, passed peacefully into the arms of her Heavenly Father at her home with her dearest husband Francis and loving children by her side on Nov. 14, 2021 at 3:30 a.m. after a 2 ½ month illness. Originally from Clyde, New York, she was born on Oct. 22, 1942 at Watertown Hospital, to Dwight and Dora (Candee-Baldwin) Falke. She was wedded to Francis on a beautiful summer day, Aug. 11, 1962. As a young woman she was active in 4-H with many blue ribbons, sang with her family at churches in the area, and enjoyed being adept at sports of all kinds.
She is survived by her dear husband of 59 years, Francis Norman Yerdon, two sons and two daughters, Mitchell Francis (Tanya) Yerdon of Redfield, New York; Roger James (Tracy) Yerdon of Carthage New York; Valarie Anne Yerdon of Orlando, Florida; and Victoria Jean Yerdon of Mannsville, New York.
Beloved grandchildren: Nicolette Smith, Colton Wilder, Daniel (Diana) Campton, Amanda (Wayne) Weber; Aubrie Yerdon, Alicia (Yerdon) Paolicelli (Matt), Adan Yerdon; Nathaniel Capenos, Christian Capenos (Megan) and Gavin (Capenos) Serafini (Maia); Alexys Mae (Bush) Bell (Justin), Phillip Yerdon, and Gabriel Yerdon. Precious great grandchildren: Chase, Natalie, Kelsie, Beckett, Gunner, Violet, Isabella, Giovanni, Rosalyn, Andrew, Brixton, Eivan, and Fysher.
Carol was a lifelong member of Redfield Fish and Game Club, with several of those years served as Secretary and working with the kids in the Junior Club. Carol spent her life as a proud member of Redfield Volunteer Fire Department since 1980, fighting to forge the way for those coming after her as the first volunteer female fighter in the department, then working to establish the First Responder Fire Rescue, studying and working to send herself to school to become the first the EMT in the very remote Tug Hill Plateau region in Upstate New York. She then dedicated her life to her family and the greater community as an EMT for 29 years, serving as Chaplain since 1996 and then becoming a Certified Fire Police, being awarded as Firefighter of the year in 1998 and 2003.
Along with this life of service she added spending her time to build a business line of second income for the family as an Avon representative for many years and used this as a way to visit neighbors and shut-ins to show care to those most in need in a remote snow covered region.
The many, many lives saved, lives touched, and lives encouraged can be found all along her life’s path of service. Carol leaves a legacy for women who came and will come after her as an avid outdoors woman, sharp deer hunter, crafty fisherwoman, and expert snowmobile rider whether through the woods of Tug Hill or racing on the Redfield track.
In her personal life, she was known to those who knew and loved her as a music lover, talented artist, lifetime prize winning baker, excellent cook, musician and perfect pitch singer of beauty, but known the most as the snuggliest gramma ever to her many babies, including the furry and feathery.
Her big warm smile, sharp wit, keen sense of humor, and love of teaching others how to dance through life just as she did she did in her own, will be missed beyond words. Although she left this body she will always live in our hearts, minds, and souls from the legacy she leaves for us to carry on and pay forward.
A life well lived is a life worth living,
that rings far beyond the final hour,
creating ripples affecting the lives of others to infinity,
begging to be paid forward as the echo’s return.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Friday from LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY. Interment Greenboro Cemetery, Redfield, NY. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, 109 Main Street.
There will be a celebration of life to be held at Redfield Fire Hall following the burial.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to: Redfield Volunteer Fire Department Rescue Fund, 4879 County Route 17, Redfield, New York 13437 or Redfield Fish and Game Club, 8149 Morgan Road, Clay, New York 13041. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome@gmail.com.
