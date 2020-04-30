Carol Ellen Fredette-Sheldon, Dec. 25, 1943 - April 14, 2020
Formerly of Oswego, N.Y., Carol Ellen Fredette-Sheldon passed away on April 14, 2020. She had been fighting a six month battle with a blood disorder Myelodysplastic Syndrome, MDS. She was 76.
She was born in Fulton, NY, the daughter of the late Robert and Sarah (Guernsey) Patrick.
Carol completed High School in Fulton, N.Y. and later in life took art courses at the Quinebaug Community College in Danielson, C.T., and obtained a Certificate in Graphic Communications.
She is survived by her siblings Robert Patrick of Fulton, N.Y., Terry (Dick Burnette) Patrick of Lexington, N.C., and Kathy (Bill Betts) Patrick of Plattsburg, N.Y.
She is also survived by her husband of forty-four years Mike Sheldon of Williston, S.C., son David (Esther Bardin) Fredette of Clewiston F.L., son Patrick Sheldon of Williston, S.C., daughter Amber Sheldon of Boulder, C.O., granddaughter Mikala Fredette of Oswego, N.Y., grandson Luke Fredette of Oswego, N.Y., grandson Corey Bardin of Avondale Estates, G.A., grandson Josh (Cindy Medina) Fredette of Gainesville, F.L., and grandson Trevor Fredette of Clewiston, F.L.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son Michael (Paula Loughrey) Fredette, father of Mikala and Luke.
Carol also left behind two great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a huge number of friends, both personal and in the Internet.
She had a vibrant personality and was usually the center of attention wherever she went. She made friends quickly and kept most for life. Family was the most important thing in her life. She was a second mother to all the kids in the neighborhood. She held the family together as it began to spread all over the country. She loved puzzles, games, and organizing parties and picnics.
She was excellent in crafts. Her interests included: painting; sculpture; ceramics; tile mosaics; sewing; doll making; and woodworking. She wrote and illustrated several children’s books. There was really nothing that she could not do.
She loved her little farm in Williston, S.C. where she and Mike lived for the past 13 years and decided to make their permanent retirement home.
Due to the virus there was no funeral. There will be a memorial service in Oswego, N.Y. this summer.
Donations in her name to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital are being made by family and friends.
