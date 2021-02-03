OSWEGO — Carol E. Lovejoy, 87, of Oswego, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, peacefully in her sleep.
She was born July 18, 1933 in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Edith Smith Dingman.
She was predeceased by her three husbands, Donald R. Alton Sr., Edward Lovejoy and Edward Green; a son, Charles R. Alton; daughter in-law Beverly Alton; three brothers, Neal Dingman, Galen Dingman and Harold Dingman; and two sisters, Norma Sacco and Margaret Scott.
Mrs. Lovejoy is survived by three sons, Donald R. Alton Jr., Phillip (Anne) Alton and Wayne Lovejoy, all of Fulton; three daughters, Paula (Wayne) Sharkey of New Haven, Sally Alton of Perrysburg and Belinda (Paul) Burns of New Haven; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Carol had spent her life working in local nursing homes and doing private duty nursing care, she had a great love for all her patients.
She had a strong Lutheran faith.
She had great love of old movies and doing puzzles. Spending time with family and friends gave her great joy. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to express a special heartfelt thank you to everyone at The Manor at Seneca Hill for the love and care that they provided to our mother over the last three years.
Private services will take place at the Prince of Peace Church in Fulton.
There are no calling hours.
Spring burial will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Commented