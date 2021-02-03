Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow likely overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 27F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.