Carol (Bateman) Dawson passed away on March 8 in Orlando, Florida, where she moved last year to be with her children and grandchildren.
She was born and rasied in Oswego, the daughter of Shirley (Holmes) and Norman Bateman.
Carol and her husband, Mike “Dink” Dawson, owned the Port City Tavern. She was known for her beautiful crocheted items.
She is survived by her husband, and her children: Michael Coon, Christopher Dawson, Kaylene (Enrique) Dawson Bernal and her grandchildren: Aiden, Gavin and Malachi.
Carol is also survived by her sisters Margie (Brian) Moore, Joanne Bateman, her brothers Bob (Barb) Bateman, Donald (Heather) Bateman, and many nieces and nephews.
She was loved by many and as a friend said, she was “the Robin Hood for lost souls.”
A celebration of life will be held in Orlando on April 11 and one will be held in Oswego at a later date.
