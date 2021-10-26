Carol A. Von Holtz, 77, of Sterling passed away Thursday at her home surrounded by her family and friends.
She was born in Auburn to the late Carl and Marion Bush Mahaney.
Carol is survived by her husband of 52 years Alexander Charles “Chuck” Von Holtz Jr. She was predeceased by her youngest daughter Caryn.
Carol attended Rochester Business Institute and worked serval years as a librarian at SUNY Oswego. After starting her family, Carol was definitely known as a great homemaker, flower gardener, and sports mom for her kids.
In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her son, Charles M. (Robin) Von Holtz of Naples, FL. and her two daughters, Christine (Dennis) Ford of Red Creek, Cathy (Kyle) Day of Naples, FL. She is also survived by her older brother, Mert Mahaney. Carol has three grandchildren Matthew (Stephanie) Von Holtz, Alex and Madison Von Holtz and two great grandchildren Max and Maddelynn as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a day and time to be announced at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to her daughter Caryn’s Memorial Scholarship. Mail donations to 14337 Shortcut Road, Sterling, NY 13156.
