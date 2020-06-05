OSWEGO — Carol A. Sgarlata, 77, of Oswego, passed away on June 1, 2020 at St. Luke Health Services, Inc.
She was born in Seneca Falls, New York, and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Antoinette Zona Pezzulo.
Mrs. Sgarlata is survived by her husband of 55 years, Joseph Sgarlata; two sons, David J. (Stacey) Sgarlata of Webster, New York, and Andrew (Andi) Sgarlata of Harrison, Tennessee.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
