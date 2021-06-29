FULTON — Carlos Torres, 69, of Fulton, passed away June 23, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse surrounded by his loving family.
Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Jose and Juana (Velez) Torres.
Carlos worked at Triple Farms in Oswego for many years.
He loved working on lawn mowers, and he enjoyed gardening and farming. Most of all, Carlos loved his family.
Carlos will be remembered for his kind heart and the willingness to help whenever he could.
He is survived by his life partner of more than 40 years, Rose Janes; his children Lisa (Shane) Younis, of Mexico, Harold (Kelly) Syrell, of Hannibal, Jesse (Stephenie) Janes, of Granby, and Paul Janes, of Fulton. Also surviving are his 13 siblings from San Juan, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, with a service to follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St.
Burial will follow at the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.
