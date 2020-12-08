FLORIDA — A year ago, Dec. 9, 2019, Carl Veen passed on in Florida.
He was known variously as father, brother, I.B.E.W. member electrician, theater actor/singer and friend.
Carl was a native of Oswego (Oswego High School Class of 1962) and resided in the Syracuse area for many years. He faithfully served his country in Vietnam as a communications specialist and never spoke of his time there, which in and of itself told of its great impact on him. We remember you and the good times well, Carl.
There are no funeral arrangements.
