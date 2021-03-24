Having lived for 97 years, many of them in the Oswego-Minetto area, a lot of people knew Carl Allen also called by some “Papa.”
In later years, he was often seen driving down to Sprague for a visit or to Raby’s with his dog Tug. When my mother was alive, they enjoyed trips to Daniel’s Olde World Bakery for coffee where they were sometimes treated to a daily joke from Doc Brown.
I am the second oldest of what my father called his “seven only children” as he considered us each as unique individuals. On the first anniversary of his death, I’m writing down some highlights of a life well lived.
• Papa’s father died when he was four so he grew up with Glady and Aunt Dawn (his “maiden father”) on Dumas Road.
• Papa was in the Navy stationed in the South Pacific on the USS Vincennes.
• Our mother Joan and our father loved each other very much; they began their life together at Splinter Village in Minetto. Together with Genevieve (Ba) they were an unbeatable team.
• Papa built a sailboat “The Gen-til-lee” in our barn in Oswego Center where he met Harry who would become a lifelong friend.
• Papa often recounted stories of growing up in the area. My sister and I often laughed when hearing about Bolly and the neighbor’s wife. Papa could talk to anyone!
• From the log house he often rode a bike down to have coffee with “the boys”. With his fleece bike seat cover, his buns were warm to, from, and in the coffee shop. He occasionally pedaled across the river to what he referred to as “The Bucket of Blood” for a beer.
• Papa was really good with math and truly a gifted woodworker. He could build anything – dovetailed joints, wooden trucks, kitchen cabinets, sailboats. He often donated pieces for charity. He was always there to offer help and let others know they were appreciated.
• He loved to sail but also enjoyed just visiting at the dock with other boaters. Volunteering at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum and overseeing the boat dock in Minetto for a few years.
• Papa enjoyed old movie classics, Lawrence Welk, South Pacific. You could often hear Michael Buble or Herman’s Hermits as you drove up to the house. (He knew all the words to Henry VIII).
• Being my dad, I always felt he knew everything. He did. Most importantly he made sure I knew all things were possible, it didn’t matter if you were a girl ~ you could do it. It’s okay to make mistakes because that’s how you learn.
• Favorite sayings: “Want in one hand, spit in the other, and see what fills up first” ~ “They were giving these away on First & Bridge” ~ “Eat your carrots, they’ll put hair on your chest. (This often made my friend Phyllis cringe when we were young.)
• I miss Papa but I also realize how fortunate, that for seventy years, every time I dialed his number he picked up ~ “Allen.”
